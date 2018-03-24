23rd March celebrated in Pakistan embassies

Islamabad

The National Day of Pakistan was celebrated with national spirit and great fervor at Embassy of Pakistan, Beijing and Pakistan High Commission at Colombo on Friday.

The Pakistan Day March 23 ceremony commenced with the recitation of verses from Holy Quran. Ambassador of Pakistan Masood Khalid raised the national flag and gradually hoisted it to the mast’s summit, with the invigorating tune of the national anthem.

Ambassador Masood Khalid read out messages of the President of Pakistan and Prime Minister of Pakistan. He urged the Pakistani community to unite in order to achieve the national milestones. He urged Pakistani community to bring honour to the country and realize the dreams of the founding fathers to attain glory for Pakistan.

Ambassador highlighted the importance of Pakistan-China friendship and said that both countries share the dream of development, peace and security in the region. He said that the bond of friendship between Pakistan and China has withstood the test of time through mutual trust and support.

Students from Pakistan Embassy College, Beijing presented national songs. The ceremony was attended by Pakistani community in China.

Similar flag hoisting ceremonies were also held at Pakistani Consulates in Chengdu, Guangzhou, Hong Kong and Shanghai. In order to celebrate the occasion, a Grand National Day Reception was also held by the Embassy in the evening at a local hotel. The High Commission of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the Pakistani community based in Sri Lanka celebrated the 78th National Day of Pakistan with traditional fervour and resolve to make Pakistan a strong, vibrant, progressive and democratic welfare state.

The National Day of Pakistan is celebrated every year on the 23rd March to commemorate the outstanding achievement of the Muslims of Sub-Continent who passed the historic “Pakistan Resolution” on this day at Lahore in 1940 which culminated in creation of Pakistan after 7 years.

The Acting High Commissioner of Pakistan hoisted the national flag of Pakistan in a colourful ceremony, held at the Pakistan High Commission this morning. Later, the messages of the President and the Prime Minister of Pakistan were read out to the audience.

The Acting High Commissioner, on the occasion, said that Pakistan greatly values its relations with Sri Lanka which are based on mutual trust and understanding. It is a matter of great satisfaction that these mutually beneficial relations, rooted in history, have become truly multi-dimensional, covering fields of politics, economy, defence and security, culture, education and people-to-people contacts, he added.

The Acting High Commissioner also extended sincere greetings and best wishes on behalf of the Government and people of Pakistan to the Government and people of Sri Lanka for the continued progress, peace, national unity, reconciliation and harmony in the years ahead.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of participants from various walks of life including members of the Sri Lanka Pakistan Friendship, Trade and Investment Association, Sri Lanka-Pakistan Business Council and the Pakistani community based in Sri Lanka.—INP