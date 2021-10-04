234 cases recorded in Punjab in 24 hours City reports another 153 Dengue cases

Amraiz Khan

Dengue virus continues taking its toll on the citizens in the provincial metropolis as another 153 new cases have been recorded in the past 24 hours.

The new cases took the total number of dengue cases to 1,887 in the current season so far.

According to the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, a total of 234 cases of dengue hemorrhagic fever have been reported across the province during the last 24 hours on Monday.

Secretary Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Imran Sikandar Baloch informed that this year so far, 2,423 dengue fever cases have surfaced in Punjab, adding that out of the total 1,887 dengue cases have been reported in Lahore.

He pointed out that currently 341 patients of dengue fever have been admitted to various hospitals across the province. “Out of the total, 182 patients are under treatment in different hospitals of Lahore,” the secretary said.

Imran Sikander Baloch advised the masses to keep themselves safe from the dengue virus, especially in currently prevailed monsoon season. He stressed that citizens should ensure draining out of rainwater from their areas and should not let rainwater accumulate in any cases.

The officials informed that in last 24 hours, 153 patients have been reported in Lahore, 52 in Rawalpindi, 5 each cases in Attock and Multan, 3 each in Gujranwala and Muzafargarh, 2 each patients have been reported in Sheikhupura, Sargodha and Nankana whereas, one each patient has been reported in Kasur, Sialkot, Dera Ghazi Khan, Jhang, Mianwali, Pakpattan and Layyah respectively.

In Lahore, as many as 37 patients of dengue are admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, 30 in Jinnah Hospital, 13 in Farooq Hospital, 10 patients are under treatment in General Hospital, Services Hospital and Shalimar Hospital each.

Nine each in Fatima Memorial Hospital and Mayo Hospital, 8 patients each are admitted in Gulab Devi Hospital, Doctors Hospital and Hameed Latif Hospital, 5 in Children Hospital, 3 each in Omar Hospital, University of Lahore Teaching Hospital and Nawaz Sharif Hospital Yakki Gate.

Two patients each are admitted in Central Park Hospital, Ever Care Hospital, Ghurki Trust, Ittifaq Hospital and Saira Memorial, whereas 1 patient each is undergoing treatment in District Headquarters Mian Munshi Hospital-I, Mansoora Hospital, Aadil Hospital, Hayat Memorial Hospital and Life Line Hospital respectively.