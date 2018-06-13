Big responsibility lies on civil servants till establishment of new govt: Zubair

KARACHI : Sindh Governor Mohammad Zubair says a big responsibility lies on civil servants during the general election till establishment of a new government. He was addressing officers on accomplishment of 23rd Senior Management Course at National Institute of Management in Karachi Wednesday.

Mohammad Zubair said officer’s role is of very much importance from electoral process to establishment of new government and its performance afterwards. He said political governments formulate policies while the officers implement these policies.

The Governor congratulated the officers on accomplishment of course