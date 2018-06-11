The World Environment Day was observed worldwide with the theme ‘Beat Plastic Pollution’ to raise awareness among the people about the soil-degradable plastic pollution. Undeniably, plastic pollution has caused an incalculable harm to environment and marine life. According to WWF-Pakistan, 65 per cent of garbage in Pakistan contains plastic that has played havoc with environment, poisoned oceans and has posed serious health problems. It is depressing to know that there will be more plastic bags than fish in seas and oceans by 2050, some estimates reveal.

It is time the government and the people played their collective role in controlling plastic pollution by banning its manufacturing. The state should invest and introduce modern non-degradable ploythene technologies because in doing so both the life below water and life on land can be protected. Plastic bags should be replaced by cloth and paper bags.

ABIHA BAIG.

Karachi

