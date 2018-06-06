The holy month of Ramazan brings blessings and bounties to the Muslims. But it also opens doors of illegal consumption of electricity. Traditional “Kunday” especially in Karachi can be seen every two streets apart. It is happening in guise of Cricket Tournaments, Football tournaments etc.

It has become a trend and is happening on a daily basis without any authoritative intervention. As a result, people are paying the price for these trends in the face of unscheduled loadsheddings etc. I want to draw the attention of responsible authorities towards these individuals who are stealing electricity and to take suitable action towards them.

SYED SHAFIN AHMED

Karachi

Related