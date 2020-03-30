23 Zaireen recovered from Covid-19 disease: Wahab

23 Zaireencoming from Iran who had earlier tested positiveof coronavirus in Sukkur have recovered and tested negative.Corona-affected pilgrims were quarantined incentresspecially built in Sukkur, Advisor to CM on Law and government Spokesman MurtazaWahab said on Monday,

“This again shows the importance of self-isolation, if we all isolate ourselves, we can actually protect not only ourselves but our loved ones and others.” Before this, he said that four more patients recovered from novel coronavirus in Sindh and tested negative for the disease on Monday.

Four more patients recovered from novelcoronavirus in Sindh and tested negative for the disease on Monday,according to a spokesperson for the provincial government. MurtazaWahab said the total number of recovered patients in the province now stands at 18.“This again emphasises the importance of strictly following theisolation guidelines.” Four more patients have recovered from Corona Virus in Sindh and have tested negative. The total number of recovered patients in Sindh now stands at 18. This again emphasises the importance of strictly following the isolation guidelines.

Sindh earlier reported two new deaths from the novel coronavirus, bringing the provincial tally to five. AzraPechuho confirmed the two deaths in Karachi. The patients were 52 and 66 years old and had been diagnosed with COVID-19 three days ago.

“We can confirm 2 more deaths in Karachi from coronavirus as of this morning. The 66 and 52-year-old had underlying renal & respiratory diseases & had acquired COVID19 through contact at the RaiwandIjtima,” said Sindh Health Department in a Tweet.