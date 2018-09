Rawalpindi

The district administration has imposed ban the entry of 23 Ulema in Rawalpindi District to maintain law and order during the Muharram ul Harram. The Ulema are belonged to different schools of thought.

Meanwhile, foolproof security arrangements have been finalized while police officers have been directed to make all out efforts to ensure law and order and the protection of the Muharram processions and Majalis.—APP

