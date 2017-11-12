23 persons rescued

Rawalpindi

A total 23 road traffic crashes were reported in District Command and Control Room, Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi, during the last 24 hours; in which 14 serious injured were shifted to different hospitals of Rawalpindi.

However, 09 victims, who sustained minor injuries, were provided first aid on spot by Emergency Medical Teams and in these reported Road Traffic Crashes no victim expired.

The further details show that total 23 victims were affected by road traffic crashes included 20 males and 03 females, Rescue 1122 added.—APP