23 percent rise in Oman museum visitors

Muscat

Oman’s various museums in 2017 saw 23 per cent rise in visitors at 500,363 compared to 2016, according to National Center for Statistics and Information.

The Land of Frankincense museum topped the list with 103,770 visitors followed by Bait al Zubair Museum with 93,487 visitors and The National Museum with 75,686 visitors.

The Sultanate of Oman will participate in the celebration of World Day on Friday. It is celebrated on May 18 every year to draw the attention to the importance of museums and their cultural role.

