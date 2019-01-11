23 Pakistanis deported from UK

Islamabad

The United Kingdom has deported 23 Pakistanis from the country on Thursday.

The persons deported from the UK were living illegally in the country. They were sent back to their home country through a special flight that landed at the Islamabad International Airport. The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has allowed the deported Pakistanis to head to their homes after they landed in Pakistan.

In October last year, Thai authorities had convicted at least 70 Pakistani asylum seekers of staying illegally in Thailand, as police intensify a crackdown on illegal immigration.—INP

