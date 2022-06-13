23 outlaws rounded up in capital, drugs and weapons seized

Islamabad police have arrested 23 criminals including drug peddlers and illegal weapon handlers from different areas of the city and recovered 3265 gram heroin, 3705 gram hashish, 1118 gram Ice and weapons with ammunition from their possession, a police spokesman said.

According to the details, Islamabad police accelerated crackdown against criminal elements in order to reduce crime rate in the federal capital.

In this regard special police teams from different police stations are formed to take stern action against those anti social elements. Kohsar police crackdown against drug peddlers and arrested three accused namely Shamoon Masih, Waheed Masih and Imran alias Baggi and recovered 2200 gram heroin and 1120 gram hashish from their possession.

Similarly, Golra police take stern action against illegal weapon handlers and arrested 05 accused namely Sohail, Muhammad Niaz, Muhammad Arshad, Michael and Jibran and recovered three 30 bore pistols with ammunition and one dagger from their possession.

Likewise, Noon police team arrested 02 accused during snap checking namely Wajahat Hussain Shah, Sarwar Ali and Sonia Bibi involved in drug peddling and recovered 1118 gram Ice, 1115 gram heroin, one 44 bore gun and one 30 bore pistol from their possession.

Moreover, Koral police team accelerated their efforts against drug peddlers and arrested 02 accused namely Jawad and Muhammad Ali and recovered 1485 gram hashish from their possession. Bhara Kahu and Industrial Area police teams arrested two accused during snap checking namely Nazakat Hussain alias Sani, Tahir Islam and Faisal and recovered three 30 bore pistols with ammunition from their possession.

Furthermore, Secretariat and Tarnol police teams arrested two accused namely Rohail Abbas and Pervaiz Khan and recovered two 30 bore pistols with ammunition. The Nilore police team arrested two accused namely Masood and Faisal involved in possessing illegal weapons and recovered one Kalashnikov and one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from their possession.

Cases against all the nominated culprits have been registered and further investigations are underway.

IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan has appreciated this overall

performance of the police teams and further ordered to intensify the crackdown.

“Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard” he added.