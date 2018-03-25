23 outlaws arrested in police operation

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi Police have arrested 23 outlaws from different areas of the district with 350 grams charras, 25 liter liquor, 10 bottles of liquor, six 30-bore pistols with 44 rounds, fireworks and other items.

According to a police spokesman, Saddar Wah police nabbed Iftikhar for having 1350 grams charras. R.A.Bazar police rounded up Zafar for carrying seven liters liquor while Civil Lines police arrested Tariq with eight liters liquor. Rawat police also recovered eight liters liquor from the possession of Asif. Other accused were sent behind the bars for having illegal weapons, drugs and liquor. Pirwadhai police apprehended Ibrahim, Liaquat, Akram and Hassan for using fireworks items. Gujar Khan police rounded up Yasin for running an illegal petrol agency while Saddar Wah police held Saif ur Rehman on Wall-chalking ban violation.— APP