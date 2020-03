23 News has launched hit song “Hu Ha” featuring top celebrities. This marked the soft launch of 23 News with an anthem for the cricketing season that celebrates PSL and sports in Pakistan. Written and sung by Ahmad Ali Butt, 23 News’ “Hu Ha” features Fawad Khan, Adnan Siddiqui, Faisal Qureshi and Shaniera Akram. The song also showcases female cricket practices, every day gali cricket, local wrestlers, amazing views of Karachi city, and winning celebrations among the celebrity antics.–PR