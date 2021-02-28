23 more deaths by coronavirus reported

Islamabad

Pakistan has reported 23 deaths in the last 24 hours by the novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 579,973.

The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 12,860 on Sunday. According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 1,176 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

Till now 258,004 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 171,349 in Punjab 72,162 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 44,259 in Islamabad, 19,045 in Balochistan, 10,198 in Azad Kashmir and 4,956 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 5,350 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 4,343 in Sindh, 2,072 in KP, 496 in Islamabad, 297 in Azad Kashmir, 200 in Balochistan, and 102 in GB.