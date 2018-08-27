23-member Punjab cabinet announced

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Sunday named a 23-member Punjab cabinet in consultation with Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

According to a press release issued by the PTI, the provincial cabinet includes Mian Mahmood ur Rashid (Housing and Urban Development), Aleem Khan (Local Government and Community Development), Yasmeen Rashid (Health), Samiullah Chaudhry (Food), Mohsin Leghari (Irrigation), Makhdoom Hashim Bakht (Finance) and Fayyaz ul Hasan Chohan (Information and Culture).

The press release further said that Muhammad Sabtain, Sardar Asif Nikai, Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed (Excise and Taxation and Narcotics Control), Hafiz Amar Yasir, Yasir Humayun Sarfraz (Higher Education) and Mian Aslam (Punjab Industries, Commerce and Investment) and Murad Raas (School Education) have been named in the cabinet.

Others who got the portfolios are Mian Aslam Iqbal, Amar Yasir, Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed, Taimoor Khan (Youth and Sports), Raja Rashid Hafeez (Revenue), Ansar Majeed Niazi (Labour and Human Resource) and Raja Basharat (Law and Parliamentary Affairs).

The announcement was made hours after Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar interviewed 30 lawmakers before picking the cabinet’s members. The nominated ministers will be take oath of their office at Governor House today.

