23 lakh patients teated at Lahore General Hospital in 2018

Staff Reporter

As many as more than 23 lakh patients were treated in different departments of Lahore General Hospital in the year of 2018 and this figure was 4.5 lakh ahead to the year of 2017.

Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute Prof. Mohammad Tayyab told that provision of best medical facilities has been ensured in this year also and professors and consultants in indoor and outdoor departments performed to the best of their abilities and these statics showed the trust of the people over this institution.

Prof. Mohammad Tayyab added that efforts will continue in the right direction acting upon the policy of the present government.

Medical Superintendent of LGH Dr. Mahmood Salah Uddin gave the details of patients visited in the year 2018 and told that more than one lac major and minor operations were also undertook at LGH while 135883 XRAYS was also done in one year. He further told that 83,140 CT scan and 1,07,144 Ultra Sound, ECHO Cardiography 3897, Fibro Scan 2248, nureo angiography 898 was also undertaken here at Lahore General Hospital. MS said that in outdoor department 1457564 and in emergency department 867094 patients were attended while in General Hospital 18016 dialysis and 5662 Gastroscopy tests were done and similarly 83858 ECGs and 23,192 MRIs was also facilitated.

Principal Prof. Mohammad Tayyab and Medical Superintendent of Lahore General Hospital Dr. Mahmud Salah Uddin were of the view that in the evening outdoor shift on daily basis more than 700 patients are being attended successfully and this number is larger than the past.

They expressed determination that in this year of 2019 this service would continued in more befitting manner and every patient will be given priority to provide best possible medical health in the light of the directions of Chief Minister and Health Minister Punjab.

Share on: WhatsApp