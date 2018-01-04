23 high rank officials to be retired this year

As many as 23 high officials of BS-22, BS-21, BS-20 and BS-18 serving in various departments, ministries and divisions will be retired in different months of 2018 on attaining the age of superannuation.

The officials among BS-22 included Syed Abu Ahmad Akif, Shahrukh Arbab, Muhammad Irfan Elahi, Babar Hassan Bharwana, Syed Khalid Akhlaq Gillani, Hassan Iqbal, Muhammad Saqib Aziz and Shoaib Mir Memon will retire in various months of this year, said a notification issued by the Establishment Division.

The officials of BS-21 included Sheikh Zia-ul-Haq, Abdus Subhan, Aftab Habib, Sohail Akbar Shah, Muhammad Fahim, Imran Ahmad, Capt. (R) Muhammad Aftab and Amir Tariq Zaman will also retire.

The officers of BS-20 included Shafqut- ur-Rehman Ranjha, Syed Hashim Raza Zaidi, Capt. (R) Aizaz- ur- Rehman, Muhammad Ejaz, Atta Muhammad Khan, Fazlullah Pechcho and only one officer of BS-18 Munir A Khan will also retire this year after attaining the age of superannuation.—APP

