New Zealand’s former captain Daniel Vettori has been appointed an assistant coach of the Australian cricketing team.

Vettori previously worked with the side during the white-ball segment of their tour to Pakistan earlier this year.

He steps into the very same role vacated by Andrew McDonald when he was appointed a permanent head coach of the team replacing Justin Langer.

Andre Borovec has also joined McDonald’s staff in place of former fielding coach Jeff Vaughan, who returned to his head coaching role in Tasmania, Cricket Australia said on Tuesday.

McDonald and Vettori have a prior working relationship from their time in the Indian Premier League, where they played and coached together at Royal Challengers Bangalore.

“I have worked with Daniel previously and could not speak more highly of his approach, work ethic, and rapport he brings,” McDonald said of all-rounder Vettori.

“His experience and balanced style are well documented. He is a great fit and will bring an enormous amount of knowledge to the team.”

Vettori and Borovec will start their new roles leading into the two-test series in Sri Lanka beginning on June 29 in Galle.

Bowling coaches Sri Sriram and Clint McKay will support McDonald and regular batting coach Michael Di Venuto in guiding the T20 and ODI squads for white-ball matches in Sri Lanka before the test series, Cricket Australia added.

During his playing career, the slow left-armer appeared in 113 tests and 295 one-day internationals for the Kiwis.