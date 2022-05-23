Borussia Dortmund has appointed Edin Terzic as their new manager on a three-year deal until 2025.

The German replaces Marco Rose whose one season in charge of Dortmund resulted in a second-place finish in the Bundesliga.

It will be his second time taking charge of Dortmund after overseeing the club on an interim basis in December 2020 after the club parted ways with Lucian Favre.

Edin Terzic oversaw a total of 32 games winning 20, including the 2020/21 DFB Cup final with a 4-1 triumph over RB Leipzig.

He was given the role of Technical Director last season but returns to the coaching dugout once more.

His main objective will once again be getting Dortmund back on track in terms of success.

Dortmund finished eight points behind Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, who beat them home and away.

The club also failed to qualify from their Champions League group before losing a play-off against Rangers in the knock-out round of the Europa League.

Dortmund have made their intent clear for next season.

Nicholas Sule, Karim Adeyemi, and now Salih Özcan have all been added to the squad to challenge Bayern for Bundesliga supremacy.

With Robert Lewandowski seemingly on the outs with Bayern, this may be their best chance to break their longstanding grip over German football but they will have to do so without the prolific Erling Haaland.

Terzic began his coaching career with Dortmund’s academy between 2010 and 2013 before becoming Slaven Bilic’s assistant at Turkish club Besiktas.

He followed Bilic to Premier League side West Ham in 2015 but left following the Croatian’s sacking in November 2017, re-joining Dortmund as Lucien Favre’s assistant the following year.

“By now many people are likely to be aware of the special importance BVB holds in my life,” said Terzic.

“I’d therefore like to express my sincere thanks to [chief executive] Aki Watzke, Michael Zorc, and Sebastian Kehl for the great trust they have placed in me and for giving me this great responsibility.”