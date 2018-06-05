The World Environment Day is observed every year on 5th of June by the United Nations to raise awareness about the specific environmental issues to everyone for the protection of the environment in the world. The World Environment Day was established by the UN General Assembly in 1972 which has been a flagship campaign for raising awareness on emerging environmental issues like pollution, human overpopulation, garbage in streets etc. This Day’s celebration is organized around a theme which focuses attention on a particularly pressing environmental concern and the theme for 2018 is beating plastic pollution.

Since, the reports highlighted the facts about the plastic pollution that every year the world uses up to 5 trillion plastic bags and at least 13 million tonnes of plastic end up in the oceans, the equivalent of a full garbage truck every minute. In reality, 50 percent of the plastic we use is single-use or disposable and buy 1 million plastic bottles every minute globally. The plastic pollution is a big challenge for the world which is needed to be eradicated in order to have pure environment.

So, every country should celebrate the Day in order to be united for raising awareness to everyone and work unitedly for elimination of the environmental issues to save the world.

SHAKEEL PHULLAN

Turbat

