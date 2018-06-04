This refers to lead News ‘LHC orders ECP to revise nomination forms’. This was amended in Oct 2017 and all the politic parties supported the new form, which in fact was deliberate attempt to nullify the effects of Article 62,63 by removing 29 clauses that pertained to candidate’s suitability. This change allowed all thief’s, loan defaulters, involved in various crimes, corruption, robberies, looters and plunderers dual nationality holders, Aqama holders to contest elections in 2018.

As a voter I have all the right to know character qualities, having businesses in other countries, whether dual nationality holder, holding Aqama as the candidate to whom we are going to vote should present for scrutiny. The so-called Parliament act 2017 was Muk Makka between treasury and opposition benches mainly to provide safe passage to corrupt and this should not be allowed. Rules have been amended to suit own convenience and is against fundamental rights of people who vote certain candidates. Similarly bill passed for pension to all members of parliament is day light robbery. People elect people to serve their causes but in Pakistan legislation starts from their own welfare and ends on their own welfare. If they were so keen to change the form they should have done away with Article 62 and 63 instead of doing dirty tricks. It is otherwise fit case of suo motu.

MUKHTAR AHMED

Karachi

