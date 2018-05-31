Avenfield reference

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif’s son-in-law, retired Capt Muhammad Safdar, on Wednesday de-cided against producing any witnesses in his defence in an accountability trial, inform-ing the court that had made this decision because the prosecution had failed to es-tablish a case against him.

Safdar was recording his statement in the Avenfield reference under Section 342 of the Criminal Procedures Code (CrPC). He is named in the reference alongside Nawaz and Maryam, and his brothers-in-law, Hassan and Hussain Nawaz.

A day earlier, he had admit-ted that he was a signatory of the trust deeds of offshore companies Nielsen and Nescoll while his wife Maryam was a trustee.

Safdar, like Maryam had dur-ing her testimony, claimed that he had been victimised and dragged into the case to exert pressure on Nawaz.

He claimed that the joint in-vestigation team’s (JIT) deci-sion to include him in the references despite not being named in Supreme Court’s April 20 judgement showed that the JIT’s “intentions are malafide”.

When asked to disclose the source of the funds with which Maryam had bought the Avenfield apartments, he denied that Maryam was the owner of the said property.

Safdar also told the court about his military career, right from his joining of the Pakistan Army to his posting as Nawaz’s security officer.

He then drew upon the events of the 1990s to try and prove how his father-in-law had been ‘wronged’ multiple times, first in 1993 by then president Ghulam Ishaq Khan and then in 1999 by former chief of army staff Gen Pervez Musharraf.

“Nawaz Sharif wisely saved the region from an imminent war but he could not save his own regime,” Safdar said, re-ferring to the Kargil Opera-tion which had sparked a tiff between Nawaz and Mushar-raf which eventually esca-lated into the infamous coup.

Safdar skipped most of the questions posed to him, deeming them “irrelevant”. In the end, when asked if he wanted to add something, he simply claimed to be inno-cent.

Following the conclusion of Safdar’s testimony, the ac-countability court summoned JIT head Wajid Zia to appear tomorrow when he will be cross-questioned by Nawaz’s counsel in connection with the reference concerning Al-Azizia Steel Mills.Meanwhile, the court will hear final arguments on the Avenfield reference on June 5.