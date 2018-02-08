228 power pilferers held in January

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has apprehended 228 electricity thieves from various circles of the company in raids in January during its ongoing drive against power pilferers.

The spokesman told APP here on Wednesday that 41 culprits were held red handed from Islamabad, 43 from Rawalpindi, 71 from Attock, 29 from Jhelum and 44 from Chakwal circles.

They were found involved in power theft through direct line (Kunda System) and by broken security strip of the meter, he added. He said FIRs had been lodged against power thieves under the electricity (Amendment) Act.—APP

