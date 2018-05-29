Intolerance in political arena of Pakistan has achieved new heights with the introduction of media and social media websites. Recently a PTI leader Naeemul Haq lost temper during a TV show and slapped a sitting MNA and PML (N) leader Daniyal Aziz while arguing with him. Such kind of incidents cannot be justified or defended under any circumstances. Abusing or slapping others reflects the person has no counter arguments to defend his point of view. The former British Prime Minister had once said, “Because I think, well, if they attack one personally, it means they have not a single political argument left.”

In fact differences and constructive criticism are always welcomed in every society yet differences should not be taken to such an extreme where these start hurting the society as a whole. Differences, be they among individuals, political parties or institutions, must remain within the bounds of law, constitution and morality. Indeed the people look towards the political leaders as their role model and when the leaders themselves start demonstrating intolerance publicly, how do efforts to free the society from intolerance and extremism will succeed?

BABA FAIZ

Ball Nigwar

