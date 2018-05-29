Unfortunately, our political leaders are adopting intolerant behaviour. In a recent live TV show hosted by ancherperson Muneeb Farooq of Geo channel, PTI’ s Naeemul Haq while losing his temper slapped PML-N’ s Daniyal Aziz. At first, both leaders exchanged hot words and then Haq went on physical altercation. However, the show host tried his best to moderate the situation but he failed. Ironically, these kinds of act by so-called politicians are becoming trend in our society and resulting in physical violence.

Moreover, if such kind of unfortunate incidents remain to continue then it would further damage the already wretched image of Pakistani leaders in the world. At last, it is humble request to our politicians to kindly restrain from politics of violence and hate. To be calm and face criticism is quality of a good leader.

ASAD KHUHAWAR

Karachi

