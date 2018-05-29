The recent incident of PTI’s Naeemul Haq slapping PMN-L’s Daniyal Aziz in a live TV programme was shocking. The despicable incident not only manifested growing intolerance among the politicians but it also violated basic values of the society, shrinking the space for peaceful coexistence. Sadly, it is not for the first time that the politicians have resorted to the violent behaviour; rather they have stuck to the one in the past too. The same politician, who slapped Daniyal Aziz, had also hurled a glass of water at PPP’s Jameel Soomro in a talk show a few years ago. Moreover, from the inappropriate verbal onslaughts to the physical attacks, the politicians are amplifying intolerance every now and then, damaging the society to the core.

Significantly, the actual flaw lies in the fact that the politicians have forgotten their due role and status in the society. They have engrossed themselves so deep in infighting and mudslinging at one another that they have drifted away from a dignified path, using politics only as a platform to attack and defame the opponents. Such impertinent behaviour exercised by the politicians direly impacts the junior workers, resulting in scuffles during their party campaigns.

Ironically, our society is already fraught with a number of problems ranging from extremism and terrorism to political uncertainty and media infighting. In this grim situation, peace, tolerance, mutual respect and rational talk should be the cornerstone of our society upheld by all and sundry politicians. Lastly, it is time the politicians need to pay serious attention to this epidemic of intolerance and ensure culture of peaceful and civilised behaviour in their rank and file as our society is in dire need of it.

ASGHAR KHUHAWAR

Karachi

Related