22,709 employees waiting for official accommodation

The list of federal employees, who are waiting for official accommodation, is extending gradually and the figure has reached 22,709 mainly caused by ban on construction of new government housing units since 1995.

Currently, the Estate Office has only 17,497 government owned accommodations in the federal capital.

“As many as 6,807 federal government employees have applied for allotment of government accommodation since June, 2013,” an official in the Ministry of Housing and Works told APP.

He said that the government accommodations are not sufficient to meet the requirements of the government employees in the federal capital.

“Presently, there is a shortfall of approximately 9-10 million houses in the country and the present government is making concerted efforts to bridge the gap,” the official added.

He said that federal cabinet imposed ban on new construction of government accommodation in 1995 and the matter of construction of government accommodation was taken up on public private partnership.—APP

