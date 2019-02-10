227 absconders held during ongoing year

Islamabad Police have apprehended 227 proclaimed offenders as well as court absconders during the ongoing year in a special crackdown against those criminals being at large after their involvement in crimes of heinous nature, a police spokesman said.

He said the crackdown was launched following special directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar and SSP Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed who assigned the task to all Zonal SPs to ensure arrest of the proclaimed offenders.

He said 227 proclaimed offenders as well as court absconders had been arrested during the ongoing year.

Saddar Zone police arrested 76 such absconders followed by City Zone police 64, Rural Zone 50 and Industrial Area police 37.—APP

