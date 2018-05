Rawalpindi

Justice Mirza Waqas Rauf of Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench on Friday adjourned the hearing of safe city land project case till June 21.

According to details as hearing started, the Punjab police counsel requested the court to give him time for submitting the reply in the case.

Earlier LHC on previous hearing had asked Inspector General Punjab Police to submit a reply on a petition filed by Mujahid Satti in connection with Safe city land project case.—APP