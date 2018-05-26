Punjab PDWP okays three uplift schemes

Staff Reporter

Lahore

The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Friday approved three development schemes of Health & Urban Development Sectors with an estimated cost of Rs. 2652.46 million. Chairman Planning and Development (P&D) Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan presided over the 68th meeting of PDWP of current fiscal year 2017-18, which approved these schemes. All Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries concerned, Assistant Chief P&D Coordination-II Hafiz Muhammad Iqbal and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting. The approved development schemes included: Establishment of Project Management Unit: Revamping Work of DHQ/THQ Hospitals in Punjab. (Revised) at the cost of Rs. 997.935 million, Expansion of Emergency Service Tehsils (Phase-II) (Revised) at the cost of Rs. 1112.406 million and Construction of Kasur Sports Complex, Khem Karan Road, Kasur at the cost of Rs. 542.119 million.