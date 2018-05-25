NAB absolutely committed to work on merit for a 100 % corruption free Pakistan: Chairman

ISLAMABAD : Justice Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chaired a meeting to review performance of NAB at NAB Headquarters Friday.

He said that NAB is absolutely committed to work honestly, transparently, fairly, professionally and on merit for a 100 % corruption free Pakistan in accordance with law.

He is that it is pride for Pakistan that Pakistan is considered as role model for SAARC Countries in eradication of Corruption due to NAB efforts as Pakistan is the only country who’s Corruption Perception Index (CPI) according to Transparency International Report has been decreased from 175 to 116. Pakistan is the first Chairman of SAARC Anti Corruption Forum which is great achievement for Pakistan due to NAB as well as NAB.

He said that NAB since its inception has received about 3, 78541 complaints from individuals and private / public organizations. During this period, NAB authorized 12, 935 complaint verification, 8220 inquiries, 4021 investigations, filed 3296 corruption references in respective accountability courts.

Today, 1211 corruption references are under process in the respective accountability courts and overall conviction ratio of NAB is about 77 percent which is great achievement of NAB besides recovering Rs. 296.850/- billion of ill-gotten money from corrupt and all amount deposited in the national exchequer.

He said that today eradication of corruption is the voice of the whole nation. NAB is geared up to come up to the expectations of the nation as the whole is with NAB root out the menace of corruption with iron hands.

He said that NAB believes processing of any case as per law and we do not see face. He said that the performance of NAB and the hard work being put in by all ranks of NAB officers/officials have started bring positive results. He said that NAB in an atmosphere of renewed energy and dynamism, where fight against corruption is being taken as a national duty.

He said that NAB is one of investigation agency of the world who has prescribed 10 months time for efficient, effective and expeditious disposal of all cases putting including white collar crime cases from complaint verification-to-inquiry-to-investigation and finally to a reference in the respective Accountability Court.

Chairman NAB said that NAB’s proactive National Anti-Corruption Strategy has proved very successful and the feedback received about the initiatives taken by the present management of NAB is very encouraging. He directed all officers of NAB to demonstrate absolute honestly, fairness, transparency and on merit in discharge of their official duties as per law so that corruption from the country will be eradicated and corrupt should be brought to justice.