AIOU sets up FM Radio stations

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has decided to expand its FM’s Radio network for providing media’s support to its 1.3 million students across the country in their educational pursuits.

It has planned to install new transmitters at eight major cities, Karachi, Lahore, Mirpur (AJK), Peshawar, D.G. Khan, Bahawalpur, Peshawar and Quetta. This task will be completed by the end of this year.

Currently, the AIOU’s FM Radio (91.6) transmission is available within the range of 60 kilometer in Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

There are a number of new initiatives taken by the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui during the last three and half years for exploiting the media’s resources to provide academic support to the students.

On the advice of the Vice Chancellor, the timing of the FM’s radio has been expanded and now its transmission goes in air from 9 am. to 9 pm, said Ejaz Ahmed, Director Institute of Educational Technology. “We invite students and teachers to participate in daily are transmission that also carries some entertainment programs” he added.—INP

