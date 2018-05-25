Indian forces using sexual exploitation as a war weapon

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani has strongly condemned the continued sexual assault and molestation of innocent girls by the personnel of Indian armed forces.

Lamenting at the puppet authorities, Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, said that Major Gogoi like black sheep were tormenting all ethics and were involved in devilish deeds of sexual exploitation of innocent girls.

Referring to the recent incident of sexual assault in a Srinagar hotel, wherein Major Gogoi, who tied a civilian to the front of an army jeep and then drove it around Budgam villages all day on April 9 last year, was arrested red handed with a minor girl, Gilani added that Indian forces were using rape and sexual exploitation as a war weapon.

Syed Ali Gilani said that recent incident of molestation and murder of a minor girl in Kathua has shaken the collective conscience of the Kashmiri people and this incident affirms our claim that presence of Indian forces in civilian localities is source of extreme nuisance and added that we are receiving similar and very disturbing reports from far flung and border areas where forces are distributing ration.

Demanding impartial probe by some international agencies, Gilani said it is crime against humanity and, as such, Major Gogoi like criminals should be awarded a stringent punishment and reiterated his demand for exemplary punishment for those involved in Kunan Poshpora mass rape incident.

The APHC chairman criticized the puppet administration for its careless approach towards the incident and in his fervent appeal asked people to boycott Iftaars, medical camps, Bharat Darshan and other activities organised by Indian forces, terming these activities as a part of cultural aggression.—KMS