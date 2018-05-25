PTI weakens democracy in country

Islamabad

Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique on Thursday said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) did play main role in weakening democracy in the country. ‘We all know very well that who were calling for umpire,’ the minister said while responding to various points raised by PTI central leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi in the National Assembly.

The minister said the Parliament was dubbed as ‘fake’ and politicians were allegedly called as ‘thieves’ without any evidence. He said the Parliament was defamed during the sit-in and derogatory remarks were passed for parties, sitting in this august House.—APP