KPITB launches its first govt Innovation Lab

Peshawar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board (KPITB) on Thursday formally launched its first government Innovation Lab in Peshawar under the umbrella of project ‘Durshal’.

According to a press release, ‘Durshal’ is envisaged to anchor KP’s digital transformation by establishing a network of community spaces across the province with the goal to advance successful development of emerging businesses, digital governance and civic engagement in ICT sector and to contribute to the overall growth of the economy.

Present on the occasion was the Senior Minister for Health & Information Technology, Shahram Khan Tarakai along with other dignitaries The aim of this project is to focus on two of the main pillars of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s DigitalStrategy; i.e. Digital Governance and Digital Economy.