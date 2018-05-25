WB team talks with CS Sindh on agri improvement

Staff Reporter

A World Bank Team comprising its Head Johannes Hans (Senior Agriculture Economist of World Bank) and Abdul Wajid Rana called on Chief Secretary Sindh Rizwan Memon and discussed the proposed “Sindh Water and Agriculture Transformation Program” here on Thursday.

The World Bank Delegates in the analytical remarks with the specific reference of Punjab and Sindh proposed various options for improvement of Agriculture and Irrigation System in Sindh. The discussion was also highlighted on Agricultural imports-exports, a subsidy to the genuine stakeholders of Agriculture and Irrigation fields, the betterment of the crops of rice, sugar-cane, wheat and lives stock sectors.