CPEC: Investment Opportunities

Islamabad

A Dinner and Briefing on “Investment Opportunities in Pakistan with CPEC” was arranged by Board of Investment Islamabad at Serena Hotel Islamabad on Wednesday evening. Dr. Miftah Ismail, Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs graced the occasion as Chief Guest. Samaira Nazir Siddiqui Secretary Board of Investment, Mr. Naeem Yaqoob Zamindar Minister of State/Chairman Board of Investment and Mr. Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui, Secretary Planning were key speakers who enlightened the distinguished guests on various Investment opportunities in Pakistan with special emphasis on CPEC and also endorsed this fact that CPEC is not just China specific, but all the countries of the world are invited wholeheartedly to invest and become a part of Belt and Road initiative specially in China Pakistan Economic Corridor. The dinner and briefing session was attended by various dignitaries including federal secretaries, Ambassadors of various countries, representatives of provincial Board of Investments etc.—PR