226 schools in rural ICT being provided computer labs

Around 226 computers Labs with allied facilities in educational institutions for girls especially in rural area of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) are being established. The labs are being established under present government’s initiative called Prime Minister Education Reforms Programme which was launched to focus on improving the standard of educational institutions in Islamabad. In collaboration with Microsoft, teachers are primarily trained on Super Skills for 21st century in addition to the technical domains i.e. cloud computing, web designing, coding, Introduction to databases, basic computer programming, basics of software design and development, ministry official told APP.

Some 202 teachers have also been placed at these institutions which would help over 110,000 girl students “Computer Literate” studying in Islamabad’s schools and bringing them at par with students elsewhere in the world.

Ministry of IT & Telecom through the Universal Services Fund (USF) recently signed an MoU with Huawei at the Mobile World Congress 2018 in Barcelona, Spain under which they would cooperate in spheres of program designing, training and sharing successful experiences in regard with broadband services, vertical public services and intelligent digital platforms. It would help develop National ICT services execution strategy, support Joint Innovation center (JIC) for empowering women who are benefiting from the USF ICT for Girls program, he added.

Official sources at Capital Administration and Development Division while listing steps being taken, last Thursday said these labs would provide equitable opportunities to excel and spread benefits of telecom revolution to rural area students in ICT.—APP

