Sial for beefing up security of shrines

Sindh Home Minister, Sohail Anwar Sial chairing a meeting here Wednesday ordered for beefing up of security arrangements around shrines spread across the province.

The meeting also attended by provincial home secretary, Qazi Shahid Pervez, additional inspector general of police (special branch), Dr. Waliullah Dul and other senior officials was directed to divide these sites on basis of their nature of sensitivity and related locations.

Sindh Home Minister seeking close coordination among police department and other law enforcing agencies said red alert was needed to be declared around shrines with equal attention towards threats they may be exposed to because of varied reasons.

Directing the department of Auqaf and Religious Affairs to also take into confidence the administration of different shrines, he said area police stations must be made to regularly report to the higher authorities about ensuing developments in the area.—APP

