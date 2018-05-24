CarFirst, Leisure Club

Lahore

CarFirst, the leading sales platform for used cars, has joined hands with Leisure Club and Akhuwat Clothes Bank to ‘Clothe a Million Smiles’ this Ramazan. The campaign encourages people from all walks of life to donate their old clothes which will reach the homes of deserving, underprivileged people and bring smiles to their faces throughout the holy month. Leisure Club runs the ‘Clothes a Million Smiles’ year round campaign, and this Ramzan CarFirst has joined by offering its purchase center network in Lahore, Karachi, and Islamabad as collection venues for the donations. Citizens may drop off their old clothes at any CarFirst center, after which these will be washed, ironed, and packed by Leisure Club before being sent on to the Akhuwat Clothes Bank for final distribution among the needy. The campaign began on the 1st of Ramazan and will run throughout the holy month, culminating in distribution events in each city, details and live coverage of which will be made available on CarFirst’s social media pages.—PR