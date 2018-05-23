Int’l Day for Biological Diversity observed

Islamabad

Like other parts of the world “The International Day for Biological Diversity” was observed across the country on Tuesday with an aim to raise awareness about the conservation of biodiversity. The theme of International Day for Biological Diversity 2018 was ‘Celebrating 25 Years of Action for Biodiversity’ as the year 2018 marks the 25th anniversary of the Convention on Biological Diversity.

The Convention entered into force on December 29, 1993 and since then, it has been implemented through the vision and leadership of several countries, non-governmental and inter-governmental organizations, indigenous peoples and local communities and individuals.

The United Nations General Assembly, by its resolution 55/201 of December 20, 2000, proclaimed 22 May as the International Day for Biological Diversity. The day was proclaimed with an aim to commemorate the adoption of the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) on May 22, 1992 by the Nairobi Final Act.—APP