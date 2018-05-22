Our school is closed

The villagers have been protesting against ghost teachers including Primary Masjid School that is closed for the last 3 years, situated at village Ibrahim Chandio. Every student wants to get proper education but owing to ghost teachers and shortage of schools, many students have no clue to their future.

Ghost teachers’ focus is to get salary every month and make more money by doing other jobs. stress upon Sindh government authorities to take immediate action against relevant departments and resolve this issue as soon as possible.

ZAMIR AHMED MEMON

Mehar Shah Qubo, Sindh

