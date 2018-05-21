Ahsan Iqbal vows to wipe out scourge of terrorism from country

ISLAMABAD : Minister for Interior and Planning, Development and Reform Ahsan Iqbal has reaffirmed the commitment to wipe out scourge of terrorism from the country.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of Pakistan’s first-ever National Center for Cyber Security in Islamabad on Monday, the minister said the back of terrorism has been broken and the war on terror is still continuing to completely eradicate it.

Ahsan Iqbal said we have to maintain unity and solidarity among our ranks to achieve the desired results.

He said some elements are spreading violence and attempting to make country hostage to their violent agendas but these elements will not succeed in their nefarious designs.

Ahsan Iqbal said that peace, stability and continuity of policies are the key elements and of vital importance to achieve fast paced economic development and prosperity.

He said now the world has been changed as 21st century is the economic century and today, nations need to emerge as an economic power. He said the national security also depends on economic security.

He said, in 2013, Pakistan was being declared as a dangerous country but, today our country is being declared as an emerging economy of Asia due to prudent economic policies of the incumbent government.

He said the world renowned economic institutions are also acknowledging the economic achievements of Pakistan.

The Federal Minister said the issue of load shedding has considerably been overcome and the government added 10,000 megawatt of electricity to the national grid station during the last four years.

He said Karachi is coming towards its old peace and all the things are becoming better gradually.

He said that there is no any country in the world that is free of the challenges and problems and every nation when going through a development cycle faces lot of challenges.

He said Pakistan is poised to takeoff and we should start to celebrate the success stories of our country.

Later, Ahsan Iqbal inaugurated the National Center for Cyber Security.

The centre is aimed at protecting Pakistan’s digital assets in cyber space, producing high quality workforce in cyber security and establishing Pakistan cyber security industry.