2,25,000 commuters to travel thru OLMT

City Reporter

Nearly 2,25,000 commuters will travel through Orange Line Metro train every day, covering the distance of two and a half hours in just forty-five minutes.

According to the officials, this modern, swift, comfortable and safe mean of transportation will go a long way in providing state-of-the-art and economical mode of transportation to the people, reported Radio Pakistan.

He said teachers, students, common citizens, labourers and people from all walks of life will benefit from Orange Line Metro Train.

He pointed out that Lahore is much developed than other cities and this train is a new milestone which will enhance its beauty and facilitate the masses too as it is the manifestation of democratic resolve to serve the common man.