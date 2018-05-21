Four sons kill mother for honour

Chakwal

Four brothers killed their 50-year-old mother for honour and escaped the scene here Sunday. Police said that Sultana Bibi 50, along with her four sons was residing in a rental house in Naseerabad area near Chakwal city.

Husband of Sultana died some five years ago. The four sons were suspicion about character of their mother and found to be involved in immoral activities with a man of same locality.

After exchange of hot words with mother over the issue, they attacked her with sharp- edged knives and later hit her with mattock after she fell down which proved fatal. The culprits fled the scene after committing the crime and the body was shifted to hospital for postmortem. The police after registering a case against the murderers of mother started raids for their arrest.

Meanwhile, it is reported from Sukkur that four dead bodies, stowed into bags and entangled in the dam’s gates, were recovered from Sukkur Barrage. According to rescue sources, of the four bodies, three are of men and one woman , apparently they were subjected to torture before put to death.

The bodies, which were tangled in Sukkur Barrage’s gates 31, 51, 54, and 59, were subsequently moved to Rohri Hospital for post-mortem. Sources said the bodies were packed into bags and thrown into the Indus River, wherefrom they floated into the dam’s gates. Police were notified of the bodies’ presence, as soon as they were discovered. However, the bodies were stuck in the gates for several hours due to the ‘traditional indolence’ of the police.—INP