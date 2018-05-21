Holding Deputy Speaker’s election a joke: Babak

Peshawar

Provincial General Secretary and Parliamentary Leader of Awami National Party (ANP) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Sardar Hussian Babak Sunday said the announcement of the Deputy Speaker at time when all things were going for a caretaker setup is out of understanding.

This he said in a statement issued here on Sunday. Sardar Hussain Babak said that the government of Khyber Pakhtukhwa did not announce election on Deputy Speaker seat lying vacant few months ago due to incumbent Senator Mehr Taj Roghani and now when all things over as preparation continue for a caretaker setup out of sudden the PTI govt of the view to hold the election of the Deputy Speaker.

It is just like a swing in the air, he said, adding the government has no members to win the election that is why talks are in circle to hold the election of the Deputy Speaker. Babak said that the Chief Minister Pervez Khattak has lost assembly confidence and was afraid to hold the election on appropriate time so now he should be resigned. He said that the Chief Minister KP and PTI have been trying to restore political dignity but the people of KP are well aware about PTI’s so called hollow slogans.

Babak said that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has given mandate to PTI but it failed to deliver the masses and did not complete a single mega project during its tenure. Babak allegedly said that the provincial government was involved in billions of rupees corruption in BRT, tenders cases in Mineral Department, Energy.—APP