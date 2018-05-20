Pakistani delegation in Washington to protest Indian violation of IWT: Aizaz Ch

WASHINGTON : A Pakistani delegation led by Attorney General Ashtar Ausaf Ali has landed in Washington to meet the President of World Bank in connection with Indian violation of Indus Water Treaty.

Talking to newsmen in Washington, Pakistan Ambassador to the United States, Aizaz Chaudhry has told that the four-member delegation led by Ashtar Ausaf will raise the issue of violating the Indus Water Treaty by building dams on Neelum River, dismissing objections by Pakistan and World Bank.

He said that Pakistan has decided to apprise the top World Bank officials about its serious concern over inauguration of Kishanganga hydro power project by India, in violation of the Indus Water Treaty.

Ambassador Chaudhry expressed Pakistan’s serious concern over the project that has become operational and said that Islamabad had conveyed its strong opposition to the construction of the project to the World Bank but it had been ignored.

Pakistan has termed inauguration of the project by India without resolution of the dispute over it as a serious violation of the Indus Waters Treaty brokered by the World Bank in 1960.

He said that as the World Bank is a guarantor of the treaty, it has to play its role in addressing Pakistan’s concerns over the project that has been constructed on waters flowing into Pakistan and would seriously disrupt supplies vital for the country’s agriculture.

He said the dam has been constructed on waters flowing into Pakistan that would seriously disrupt supplies vital for the country’s agriculture. India plans to undertake several such projects in the disputed territory.

Earlier, the Foreign Office in a statement has said Pakistan believes that the inauguration of the project without the resolution of the dispute is tantamount to violation of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT).

Despite several rounds of bilateral negotiations as well as mediations under the auspices of the World Bank, India continued with the construction of the project. This intransigence on part of India clearly threatens the sanctity of the Treaty, read the statement.

Pakistan reiterated that as the custodian of the Treaty, World Bank must urge India to address to Pakistan’s reservations on Kishenganga Hydroelectric Project (KHEP).

Earlier, India has inaugurated the Kishanganga hydropower project despite reservations from Pakistan.

The Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached occupied Kashmir to inaugurate the hydropower project. A complete shutter-down strike was observed in the region.

He said that the 330 MW Kishanganga Hydropower project would go a long way in fulfilling the electricity requirements of the Indian state.

The World Bank had ordered India to change the design of the dam over Pakistan’s reservations on the project.

The flow of water in Neelum Valley has gone down by 10 percent by the construction of the dam. The energy generation in Pakistan will go down by 969 megawatt.

Pakistan said that India completed the development project when the World Bank halted the process for the formation of Court of Arbitration in 2016.

India started the work on the 330 MW Kishanganga in 2009, but Pakistan took the issue to the International Court of Justice and also raised the issue with the World Bank.