Shehbaz inaugurates fully operational Bhikki Power Plant

SHEIKHUPURA : Punjab Chief Minister and ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shahbaz Sharif on Saturday inaugurated the fully Operational Combined Cycle of 1180MW Bhikki Power Plant in Sheikhupura.

The Punjab chief minister also visited its Control Room after inaugurated the Bhikki Power Plant.

The Pakistan Muslim League-N President took to Twitter to term the completion of the project as a “milestone” before he headed to Bhikki to inaugurate the power plant. “Reaching Bhikki power plant shortly IA. Proj achieved a milestone as it has attained its combined cycle of 1180MW in just 32 months. Since the launch of its phase 1 in March’17, Bhikki has contributed a total of 3.1 billion units of affordable electricity to national grid so far!” stated his tweet on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Shehbaz Sharif said that today is the historic day as loadshedding is being eliminted from the country with the struggle of PML-N government. He said that the Bhikki Power Plant has been constructed with the revenue of the provincial government, adding that the project was completed transparently.

The chief minister said that Haveli Bahadur Shah, Bhikki power plant and Balloki have added 3600 MW in the national grid.

The Punjab Chief Minister said that Haveli Bahadur Shah Plant, Balloki Plant and Bhikki, all three power plants are operational. “I believe all those involved in making these projects successful deserve applause,” the chief minister said.

Taking a jibe at his political opponents, Shehbaz said that those who stagged a sit-in have wasted PML-N’s government’s first year which caused a huge loss to the country’s economy. The nation will not pardon those who stagged sit-in, he added.

“PTI chairman Imran Khan had promised to provide electrivity to whole country,” he said and added his party-led government generated minus six megawatt electricity during its tenure. “The PML-N’s every work is for the betterment of the country.”

As per reports, the total cost of the project is 770 million USD. The power plant is also said to have the lowest power generation cost, saving in EPC cost Rupees 39 billion.