NAB to file reference against Nawaz for non-cooperation

LAHORE : National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Sunday decided to file reference against ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for non-cooperation.

According to sources, NAB issued two notices to Nawaz but he did not attend the hearing regarding the misuse of funds and authority. Nawaz allegedly misused funds from public exchequer to build a road from Raiwind to Jaati Umra.

NAB has taken this decision after Nawaz’s non-appearance at the hearing scheduled on Sunday.

The reference for the non-cooperation will be filed this month.