PEW slated exploitation of masses in holy month of Ramadan

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Economy Watch (PEW) on Sunday said exploitation of masses through profiteering during the holy month of Ramadan proves the weakness of the government with is not concerned about the plight of the masses.

The mechanism to control prices has been made dysfunctional to benefit the business community on the cost of masses, it said.

It is disturbing to see the prices of many commodities, especially of fruits and vegetables, rise 80 to 120 percent with the advent of the holy month of Ramadan, said Murtaza Mughal, President of PEW.

This is not the first time that the business community is exploiting masses for unjustified profits but this is a regular problem while the government seems to be more friendly to profiteers than the masses.

The government has never taken the issue seriously to please the trading community otherwise it would have taken some action, he added.

Dr Murtaza Mughal said that federal and provincial government would never take action against racketeers but announce different packages and establish Ramadan bazaars which fail to resolve the matter.

There is no effective mechanism in place for regular surveillance of market prices while occasional incidents of price checks and the imposition of fines are no more than camera sessions used to fool the masses.

The government should wake up and come to the rescue of the poor who are already becoming prey to the rampant over-inflation and other problems.

The public wants to see the practical implementation of the promises which are made during political processions by the leaders and they want action against the elements who make fasting during the hold month extremely difficult